Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cloudy and chilly weather again today, much like yesterday, minus of course the heavy rain. Temperatures will stay in the 40s tonight and warm to near 70 Thursday as sunshine returns to the area. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Friday, with the high again near 70. The threat of severe weather is very low, if any at all. It will be windy and during the night temperatures will drop fast into the 30s. The cold air might be just enough to change some of the rain over to light snow before ending. Accumulations are unlikely as temperatures will be at or just above freezing. Saturday will be windy with wind chills in the 20s in the morning, but sunshine should allow things to warm into the 40s in the afternoon. Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the middle 20s. Sunshine on Sunday will warm things to near 60 degrees in the afternoon. It will be cold enough this weekend to remember the people, pets, plants and pipes. Northeast wind tonight at 5mph and Thursday. Average high is 67 and the average low is 45 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:17am and the sunset is 6:04pm. Don’t forget to spring forward one hour Sunday at 2am.

