Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

Wintry Blast Set For Friday Night & This Weekend
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (3-9-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (3-9-22)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Warm weather returned today with a high of 68 degrees and sunshine.  Lows will be in the 40s tonight under partly cloudy skies. 

Tomorrow will start nice enough with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.  It will become windy with southerly winds at 10 to 20mph with higher gusts.  A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks unlikely.  Temperatures will fall Friday night into the 30s by Saturday morning and any leftover showers will transition over to snow showers.  Accumulation looks unlikely, but farther north in Mississippi, it is more likely. 

Saturday will be sunny, but breezy.  Highs will be in the 40s.  Wind chills will be in the 20s Saturday morning and 30s in the afternoon.  The wind will die down Saturday night and Sunday morning with lows in the 20s.  Sunday will turn around with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.  70s and some wetter weather will return next week.  Don’t forget, spring forward an hour Sunday with clocks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Police surround the body that was found.
Body found in Battlefield Park
A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Faurecia plant.
Woman transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Faurecia plant
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Jermarcus Kelly
Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

Turning colder over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: arctic blast to rush in by this weekend behind cold front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; wintry transition by weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; wintry changes by weekend ahead
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast