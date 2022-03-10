Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Warm weather returned today with a high of 68 degrees and sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will start nice enough with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. It will become windy with southerly winds at 10 to 20mph with higher gusts. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather looks unlikely. Temperatures will fall Friday night into the 30s by Saturday morning and any leftover showers will transition over to snow showers. Accumulation looks unlikely, but farther north in Mississippi, it is more likely.

Saturday will be sunny, but breezy. Highs will be in the 40s. Wind chills will be in the 20s Saturday morning and 30s in the afternoon. The wind will die down Saturday night and Sunday morning with lows in the 20s. Sunday will turn around with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. 70s and some wetter weather will return next week. Don’t forget, spring forward an hour Sunday with clocks.

