Spring break camp in Jackson sets focus on God and conflict resolution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next week is spring break and a local camp is focused on making sure middle school-aged Black boys are successful.

It’s called The Black Boys Can Spring Break Camp. It’s centered on helping young men ages 10-15 be all that they can be with a focus on God and inner pride in peace.

“To really answer the call within our community here in the city of Jackson with the crisis that I think we are all aware of,” said Kae Washington. “And it’s really to be able to bring a group of young men in and really partner with the city and teach them about decision making, teach them about conflict resolution, teach them about bullying and drug awareness.”

Washington is the founder of Godly Kings in Training Youth Ministry. She’s also a mother of a young Black teen.

She says local youth need direction and positive affirmations if they’re going to be successful in this community.

“We know that we have a lot of gun violence, a lot of gang violence, a lot of drug abuse, a lot of murders to be frank, and what this camp is going to do is get back to teaching the basics of humanity and biblical principals,” she said. “We will be focusing on love, obedience, and humanity.”

These young men will learn life skills that will aid them in their development, plus the camp will provide a safe space for them to learn, be mentored and grow during a week when school is out.

“We are committed to teaching these young males how to engage with each other, how to support each other and really how to resolve conflict,” said Washington.

Registration for the camp is now closed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.