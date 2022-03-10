Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber

Atlanta police released bodycam video of Ryan Coogler being detained after being mistaken for a bank robber.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Movie director Ryan Coogler was briefly handcuffed by Atlanta police after a bank employee mistook him for a robber when he passed her a note while trying to withdraw a large amount of cash from his account.

The “Black Panther” director, who is Black, walked into a Bank of America branch Jan. 7 and passed the bank employee a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back asking her to “be discreet when handing him the cash,” according to a police report. He also had his California state identification card and his Bank of America account card.

He was trying to withdraw more than $10,000, and the bank employee “received an alert notification” from his account and quickly alerted her manager that Coogler was trying to rob the bank, the report says. The bank employee is a Black woman, the report says.

Police responding to the bank branch in the upscale Buckhead neighborhood saw a black Lexus SUV parked out front with the engine running. An officer talked to the male driver who said he was waiting for Coogler, who was inside the bank. A female passenger gave police the same information.

A description of Coogler given by the driver matched the description of the man reported to have been trying to rob the bank, the report says. The officer detained both the driver and passenger in the back of a police vehicle but they were not placed in handcuffs.

Two other officers had gone inside the bank and led Coogler out in handcuffs.

Police determined the whole thing was a mistake by the bank employee and Coogler “was never in the wrong.” The handcuffs were immediately removed and the other two people were released from the back of the patrol vehicle, the report says.

All three were given an explanation and an apology for the bank employee’s mistake and Coogler requested the names and badge numbers of the officers on the scene, the report says.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” a statement from Bank of America says.

A message sent to a representative for Coogler on Wednesday was not returned.

Released in 2018, the Marvel superhero film “Black Panther” became the year’s biggest film release, earning more than a billion dollars worldwide and inspiring “Wakanda Forever” salutes everywhere. The film was nominated for best picture; Coogler shared in the honor as one of the film’s producers. Work on the sequel has been happening in Georgia. The film is scheduled for release in November 2022.

While the director is best known for “Black Panther,” he also co-wrote the “Rocky” spinoff “Creed.” His breakout movie was writing and directing “Fruitvale Station,” about the last day of Oscar Grant, who was fatally shot by police in the Bay Area in 2009.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Police surround the body that was found.
Body found in Battlefield Park
A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Faurecia plant.
Woman transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Faurecia plant
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Jermarcus Kelly
Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russian attack on hospital stirs outrage as talks stall
Letter cutting students from Mason volleyball team causes debate among parents
Coach’s letter says students didn’t make team for ‘lack of volleyball skills’
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
18-year-old Aiden Nevarez's death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving...
College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip