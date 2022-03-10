Man fighting for life after shooting, JPD searching for suspected shooter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Thursday morning, while police are looking for the gunman.
Jackson Police Department says Justin Bell shot a man on Chenault Street before 3 a.m.
Investigators found the victim lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim told police that Justin Bell shot him, but police say the victim couldn’t provide any other details before he was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this shooting or know where Justin Bell could be, call JPD’s Robbery-Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-Tips (8477).
