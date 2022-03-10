Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after deadly shooting at gas station

(WDAM 7)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with capital murder from a deadly shooting on Wednesday, March 9.

The shooting took place at the Fast Field gas station, located at 2971 Northside Drive around 11 p.m.

Investigators say Chaz Porter was shot and killed by Drevion Gross.

Gross approached Porter attempting to rob him in the parking lot, police say, but before that could happen, Porter also pulled out a gun and shot Gross.

Porter was transported to the hospital where he died.

Hours later, JPD says Gross was dropped off at the hospital, claiming he was shot at a different location.

Gross was taken into custody after he was treated for his injuries.

JPD says Drevion Gross is being charged with capital murder.

Investigators are also looking for a person of interest who they think may be connected to this crime.

If anyone knows this person, you are asked to contact JPD or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 960-1234 or (601) 355 TIPS (8477).

