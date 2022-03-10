‘I have zero faith’: Frequent flooding causing some Jackson residents to lose hope in city officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson residents say they’re tired of seeing their street flood every time there’s heavy rain.

Those along Springfield Circle say it’s an issue that has gone on for decades.

Tuesday night flooding resulted in one resident’s car getting hit. She was unavailable for an interview because she was tied up getting repairs done.

She and her neighbor, Adrienne Ealy, said it’s not their first time seeing the road completely submerged.

“Every time we get heavy rain, it floods,” Ealy said. “I’m used to it.”

Ealy said she and others in the area have brought it to the city of Jackson’s attention more times than they can count but nothing ever gets done about it.

“I’ve contacted, we’ve talked on the news before, nothing happens,” she said. “At this time, I have zero faith. But if I don’t pay my taxes, I can lose my house. The things that I’m supposed to do, I do that. And I’m sure the others on my street do too, but as long as [the city gets what it wants], they’re fine. But we sit back and suffer.”

A FedEx delivery driver said the frequent flooding causes him issues sometimes as well.

“When it’s peak raining, it makes it pretty hard to get to my deliveries,” Kylan Harrison said. “Sometimes I have to walk through yards, I might have to go around to the other side, there’s various ways I have to traverse it. It’s definitely a problem.”

While it’s certainly an inconvenience, Ealy said it’s hard for her to just pick up and move elsewhere because she’s living in the house she grew up in.

“It’s not an option because the house was given to me by my parents. Both of them are deceased, so I’m going to keep it. But it is so frustrating. It makes you want to think of relocating because if it rains hard, I can’t get out, I miss work, so what am I to do?,” she said.

WLBT reached out to city officials about this issue but were unable to reach anyone for comment.

