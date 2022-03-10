Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75 near Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police have confirmed two people are dead after a pursuit ended in a crash on an interstate highway in Ohio.

Toledo police told WTVG the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of Interstate 75, and the fiery collision was caught on an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

ODOT released traffic camera footage showing the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi on I-75 following a police pursuit. Two people were killed.

The police report states the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver was originally traveling on the right side of traffic, but the vehicle turned around near an exit ramp and started going southbound in northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit at least 2 tractor-trailers, killing the driver and passenger after they were ejected. The drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained minor injuries. The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The road reopened hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Police surround the body that was found.
Body found in Battlefield Park
A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Faurecia plant.
Woman transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Faurecia plant
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Jermarcus Kelly
Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022....
Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories