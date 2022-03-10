First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; wintry transition by weekend ahead

THURSDAY: A brief reprieve from the unsettled pattern we’ve dealt with through much of the work week as sunshine moves in Thursday along with a brief bout of high pressure over the region. After starting off amid some cloudiness in the upper 30s and lower 40s; we’ll rebound through the 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon hours. A few more clouds may sneak in overnight as lows fall into the 40s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: While the day may start with some sunshine – clouds will gradually increase through the day, along with chances for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect morning 40s to move into the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances look to continue into Friday evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Cold, Canadian air will ooze in as moisture begins to exit – but could still yield a few pockets of snow mixing with rain Friday night and into early Saturday morning – generally north of I-20. This should come at no consequence as most of the moisture will have exited before the coldest air move in. Lows will fall back close to freezing – though wind chills will be in the 20s by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Canadian high pressure will push highs down deep into the 40s by Saturday. Feels like temperatures will likely stay stuck in the 30s all day long. A hard freeze will be expected with lows in middle 20s overnight to only rebound to the lower 60s by Sunday. Remember to take care of the 4 Ps – people, pets, pipes and plants. We’ll see another warming trend next week – heading back into the 70s for highs with a chance for showers returns late Monday into early Tuesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

