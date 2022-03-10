First Alert Forecast: arctic blast to rush in by this weekend behind cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being stuck in the clouds the past couple of days, bright skies have finally returned today across central MS. Not only will today be sunny, but it will also feel warmer and more pleasant out with seasonable temperatures. Expect highs to climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s within the next few hours. We will cool back down by this evening and overnight with lows forecast to bottom out in the 40s.

Clouds will begin to creep back in throughout the day Friday ahead of our next cold front, which will be followed by the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s ahead of this front tomorrow afternoon. An arctic airmass will begin to filter in by tomorrow night and into Saturday morning once the front passed through. There is a slight chance for a brief change over to a wintry mix/snow during this time as cold air rushes in, but we aren’t anticipating any impacts at this time. Temperatures will be near freezing by Saturday morning with wind chills in the 20s.

Although Saturday will feature bright skies and dry conditions, it will be cold out with highs only warming to the 40s. A deep hard freeze will occur through Saturday night and into Sunday morning with near record low temperatures in the 20s. We should be able to make it back to the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. A quick rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s will arrive by early next week. Our next opportunity for showers will return late Monday and into Tuesday.

