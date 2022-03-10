Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: arctic blast to rush in by this weekend behind cold front

Turning colder over the weekend
Turning colder over the weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being stuck in the clouds the past couple of days, bright skies have finally returned today across central MS. Not only will today be sunny, but it will also feel warmer and more pleasant out with seasonable temperatures. Expect highs to climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s within the next few hours. We will cool back down by this evening and overnight with lows forecast to bottom out in the 40s.

Clouds will begin to creep back in throughout the day Friday ahead of our next cold front, which will be followed by the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s ahead of this front tomorrow afternoon. An arctic airmass will begin to filter in by tomorrow night and into Saturday morning once the front passed through. There is a slight chance for a brief change over to a wintry mix/snow during this time as cold air rushes in, but we aren’t anticipating any impacts at this time. Temperatures will be near freezing by Saturday morning with wind chills in the 20s.

Although Saturday will feature bright skies and dry conditions, it will be cold out with highs only warming to the 40s. A deep hard freeze will occur through Saturday night and into Sunday morning with near record low temperatures in the 20s. We should be able to make it back to the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. A quick rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s will arrive by early next week. Our next opportunity for showers will return late Monday and into Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Police surround the body that was found.
Body found in Battlefield Park
A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Faurecia plant.
Woman transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Faurecia plant
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Jermarcus Kelly
Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; wintry transition by weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter Thursday; wintry changes by weekend ahead
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Cloudy conditions today for us on this Wednesday following all of our rain on Tuesday. We see a...
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions today, but trending warmer Thursday and Friday with much COLDER conditions Saturday.