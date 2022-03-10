Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Couple arrested in Flowood for drugs, guns, unrestrained toddlers

(L) Jerell Lamont Lynch, (R) Montreanna Rattler
(L) Jerell Lamont Lynch, (R) Montreanna Rattler(FPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police Department arrested a couple for numerous violations Thursday morning.

Investigators say they initially spotted a vehicle traveling along Lakeland Drive with two children ages one and three unrestrained.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and quickly found several other violations.

FPD says they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Officers discovered an AR-15 rifle and handgun inside the vehicle, along with a large amount of marijuana.

The couple was arrested, and the children were handed over to protective services.

The woman and driver, Montreanna Rattler, faces several charges, including child restraint, no driver’s license, and felony possession with intent to distribute drugs.

The passenger, Jerell Lamont Lynch also faces several charges, including possession of a weapon by a felon.

The two were transported to the Rankin County jail.

