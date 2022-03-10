Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Council approves law firm to fight mayor’s lawsuit against them

Jackson City Council
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We now know who will represent the Jackson city council in the lawsuit filed against them by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Thursday, the city council held an emergency meeting to approve legal representation by Martin & Martin Attorneys & Counselors in Jackson.

The vote was 5-2, with Jackson city council President Virgi Lindsay and Councilwoman Angelique Lee opposing the action.

Lumumba filed suit against the seven-member body in Hinds County Chancery Court Wednesday.

At the heart of the matter is the mayor’s emergency declaration over residential garbage collections and what the duties of the mayor and council are in relation to that order.

“Based on the current posture of the issues between the mayor and city council... and the looming deadline for the expiration of the emergency contract, the mayor requests the court immediately determine... the rights and/or legal authority of city council and the mayor with regard to declaring a local emergency concerning the collection of residential solid waste,” the complaint states.

