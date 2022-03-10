Book club kicks off at Parchman | ‘Simply amazing’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Student inmates in Adult Education at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman are spending March in virtual book club discussions.

The first book club session kicked off Friday, March 4, and they run each Friday.

Dr. Ebony Lumumba, chair and associate professor of English at Jackson State University, led the discussion on Jesmyn Ward’s novel “Sing, Unburied, Sing.”

“Simply amazing” is how Diana Jackson-Washington, Parchman’s Book Club coordinator and Adult Education teacher at Unit 30, described the session.

“The students were engaged, motivated, and eager to share their ideas with fellow book club members,” she said. They left the session “ready to read, build, and connect with the main characters and author,” Jackson-Washington said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.