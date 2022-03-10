Connect. Shop. Support Local.
$15K reward offered for killer of Southwest Miss. Community College VP

The home where Tucker was killed(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s still unclear who killed William Tucker, the vice president of Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Tucker was found dead in his McComb home last month by his wife, Linda Tucker. Deputies believe it was a home invasion.

Now, Crime Stoppers of South Central Mississippi says concerned citizens have raised money to help the case.

The citizens have compiled $15,000 in reward money for information toward an arrest and conviction of the person who killed Tucker.

If you have information regarding Tucker’s death, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 755-8810. All callers will remain anonymous.

