Woman transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Faurecia plant

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Faurecia plant on Old Jackson Road in Madison.

According to public information officer Heath Hall, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person being shot in the parking lot of Faurecia.

The shooting victim was later taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Madison County deputies arrested Olivia Dudley, who is charged with aggravated assault.

Olivia Dudley (Madison County Sheriff's Department)

Hall says Faurecia is a supplier for Nissan.

There is no further information available at this time.

