WLBT’s things to know 1/9/22: Assistant principal fired, Drag racing claims life, Embezzlement scandal, No medical marijuana in Gluckstadt

1. Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book

An assistant principal was fired last week after reading a children’s book called “I need a NEW BUTT!” to a class... and he doesn’t understand why. Last week, Assistant Principal of Gary Road Elementary School, Toby Price, was fired after reading the children’s book to a group of 2nd graders. “My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show,” Price said. “My boss told me ‘Go ahead and read.’ I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book.” Read the full story here.

2. Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar (Oxford Police Dept.)

Two 19-year-olds are facing charges after being accused of drag racing and crashing into a vehicle injuring the driver and killing her unborn child. Oxford police say they responded to a crash early Sunday morning on West Jackson Avenue near McDonald’s. A silver Chevrolet Camaro struck a maroon Dodge Caravan. The pregnant female driver of the Caravan was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital then flown to Regional One in Memphis and in critical condition. The woman’s unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police. Investigators determined that the driver of the Camaro, Meko Lamar, and another vehicle driven by Tyler Hammond, both of Como, Mississippi, were drag racing on West Jackson Avenue. Police say Hammond fled the scene after the crash. See more here.

3. Hinds County election commissioner, alleged co-conspirators plead not guilty in embezzlement scandal involving election grant

Hinds County election commissioner, alleged co-conspirators plead not guilty in embezzlement scandal involving election grant (WLBT)

The Hinds County election commissioner and two business owners accused of conspiring to acquire hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars say they are not guilty of the charges brought forth against them by the district attorney’s office. Moreover, Tuesday’s arraignment also revealed more about the state’s case and possible defenses that could be used if this embezzlement scandal goes to a jury. Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and her two alleged co-conspirators, Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague, are each charged with counts ranging from bribery to fraud in an alleged conspiracy to get hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money for work that wasn’t even performed. Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride said the state has photos of Cornelius posing where he’s surrounded by money, money used to allegedly buy a brand-new Corvette. Read the full story here.

4. Gluckstadt becomes latest city to opt out of state’s medical marijuana bill

Gluckstadt becomes the latest city to opt out of state’s medical marijuana bill (WLBT)

With a 3-2 vote, Gluckstadt opted out of the state’s medical marijuana program Tuesday. They follow the lead of Brandon, Ridgeland, and Pass Christian. One thing different about Tuesday’s meeting was that Gluckstadt hosted a public hearing before deciding whether or not to allow medical marijuana groceries and dispensaries. The other aforementioned cities decided without allowing the public to weigh in. Ultimately, the result was the same. Just before hearing from the public on where they stand with medical marijuana, Gluckstadt’s mayor gave the oath of office to the city’s first-ever police chief. This led some critics of the state’s medical marijuana bill to speak on the potential problems that will be handed off to him if the new industry is welcomed to the city. Read more here.

