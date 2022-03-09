UPDATED: Council president says AG staffer confirms 3-2-2 vote is a passing vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Council President Virgi Lindsay says the mayor was reconfirmed to the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax commission, based on a hypothetical discussion she had with a staffer from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

“I got a verbal opinion from the attorney general’s office that a 3-2-2 vote is a passing vote, and I’m awaiting a written opinion on that now,” she said.

Last week, the council voted 3-2-2 on a motion to reappoint Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to the 10-member commission, which oversees how Jackson spends revenues generated from an infrastructure sales tax.

The vote included three council members voting in favor, two voting against, and two abstaining.

Confusion arose almost immediately as to whether the vote passed, with the mayor, council president, and city attorney saying he was reappointed, and two councilmen saying he was not.

“There were seven voters there. He only got three votes,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said.

Lindsay said she reached out to a staffer with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office shortly after that council meeting and asked about a hypothetical 3-2-2 vote.

“I did not specifically ask about that particular vote (the mayor’s reappointment), because I think it has wide-reaching implications, and I just wanted to know, for reference,” she said.

Lindsay said she spoke to the same person who wrote the 2015 opinion cited by both sides to back up their arguments on the mayor’s reappointment.

In 2015, Foote requested clarification on whether the majority of members of the city council constituted a quorum and whether a majority of the quorum was needed for a vote to pass.

The opinion points to Mississippi Code-Section 21-8-11, which provides that “a majority of the members of the city council constitutes a quorum and requires an affirmative vote of the majority of the quorum to pass any measure.”

However, a separate statute states that “at all meetings of the council, a majority of the members thereof shall constitute a quorum, and that the affirmative vote of a majority of all the members of the council shall be necessary to adopt any motion.”

Foote argues that a quorum includes all members at a meeting, even those who abstain. City Attorney Catoria Martin previously said the quorum would simply be all voting members, excluding abstentions.

The one-percent commission is slated to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, on the first floor of the Warren Hood Building downtown.

