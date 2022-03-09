Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Lots of rain in the forecast for our Tuesday. But we are looking to get out of the rain Wednesday going into Thursday. Much warmer Thursday and Friday. Colder on Saturday following our next Cold Front.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain continues to fall in many spots tonight, but the rainfall hasn’t been equal or evenly distributed. Many spots along Interstate 20 & northward have been impacted with the heaviest rainfall today. More rain will taper off tonight & the weather will look gloomy, but slowly improve Wednesday later in the day. Temperatures in the 40s tonight will warm into the 60s Wednesday. Sunshine will return Thursday with highs near 70. Friday may turn stormy again. It will be windy to begin with. A few storms are possible with temperatures near 70 or at least in the 60s. The rain will possibly mix with or change over to brief light snow Friday night & Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Little to no accumulation expected. The weekend will start cold on Saturday with highs struggling to hit 40 Saturday and reach the 60s with sunshine Sunday. Average high is 67 this time of year and the average low is 44. Wind will be northerly at 10mph tonight and Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 6:03pm. Reminder, don’t forget to change the clocks and spring forward one hour Sunday morning at 2am.

Monday Night Weather Forecast