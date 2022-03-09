Three crashes causing delays along I-55, Lakeland Drive

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three crashes are slowing traffic Wednesday morning on roads and highways around the Metro area.

Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting the following lanes blocked for at least one hour.

Lakeland Drive at Peachtree Road heading Southbound (left lane blocked)

I-55 past Woodrow Wilson Avenue heading Southbound (right lane blocked)

I-55 past HIgh Street, exit 96B heading Northbound (left shoulder blocked)

If your morning commute includes these areas, expect delays or find an alternate route.

