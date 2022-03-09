Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Three crashes causing delays along I-55, Lakeland Drive

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three crashes are slowing traffic Wednesday morning on roads and highways around the Metro area.

Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting the following lanes blocked for at least one hour.

  • Lakeland Drive at Peachtree Road heading Southbound (left lane blocked)
  • I-55 past Woodrow Wilson Avenue heading Southbound (right lane blocked)
  • I-55 past HIgh Street, exit 96B heading Northbound (left shoulder blocked)

If your morning commute includes these areas, expect delays or find an alternate route.

