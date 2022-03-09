Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Preliminary autopsy report: Man found dead at Battlefield Park suffered blunt force trauma

Preliminary autopsy report: Man found dead at Battlefield Park suffered blunt force trauma
Preliminary autopsy report: Man found dead at Battlefield Park suffered blunt force trauma(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police were called to Battlefield Park on Wednesday, March 9, where a body was found amid trees not far from Highway 80.

Police said it appeared the body had been there since Tuesday night.

At a press conference Sunday called by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, family identified the victim as Willie Jean Rollins, 50.

“They killed my nephew in the park,” said his aunt, Linda Lewis. “I just want some closure. That’s all. It hurts. It hurts bad.”

Lewis said she learned of her nephew’s death after returning from a trip to South Carolina. After getting back home, she asked her family, “Did y’all hear on the news about this child in the park?”

She would then learn that it was her nephew.

‘They killed my nephew’: Man found dead at Battlefield Park suffered blunt force trauma
‘They killed my nephew’: Man found dead at Battlefield Park suffered blunt force trauma(WLBT)

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the preliminary autopsy reveals that Rollins suffered blunt force trauma.

However, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said that Rollins’ death has not been ruled a homicide at this time and that they are waiting on the final autopsy.

At the press conference, Lewis said that nobody has told her anything about what happened to Rollins and that “the city of Jackson needs to step up.”

“What’s going on with this?” she asked after listing a number of recent crimes in the city. “What’s going on? Is it a serial killer, or what?”

“This boy had a job!” Lewis said of her nephew before ending the interview. She would soon come back before the cameras to plead “tell me who killed my nephew... He never did nothin’ to nobody. He was an innocent kid. Why you gotta take his life?”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
Person of interest captured in Newton County double homicide
Organization holds signature drive in Ridgeland looking to overturn city’s decision of opting out of Medical Marijuana Program
Gulfport police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Terrell Hill on three charges of aggravated...
Suspect in custody after Gulfport shooting sends one to hospital
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student

Latest News

The garbage service will begin trash pick-up on July 1. (Photo source: Waste Management)
Waste Management files motion to dismiss case against Jackson mayor
WLBT at 4p
College not for you? Trained and skilled craftsmen in high demand in Mississippi
College not for you? Trained and skilled craftsmen in high demand in Mississippi
Critical race theory
Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
Bill that was initially designed to help Jackson with water needs headed to conference