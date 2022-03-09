Preliminary autopsy report: Man found dead at Battlefield Park suffered blunt force trauma

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police were called to Battlefield Park on Wednesday, March 9, where a body was found amid trees not far from Highway 80.

Police said it appeared the body had been there since Tuesday night.

At a press conference Sunday called by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, family identified the victim as Willie Jean Rollins, 50.

“They killed my nephew in the park,” said his aunt, Linda Lewis. “I just want some closure. That’s all. It hurts. It hurts bad.”

Lewis said she learned of her nephew’s death after returning from a trip to South Carolina. After getting back home, she asked her family, “Did y’all hear on the news about this child in the park?”

She would then learn that it was her nephew.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the preliminary autopsy reveals that Rollins suffered blunt force trauma.

However, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said that Rollins’ death has not been ruled a homicide at this time and that they are waiting on the final autopsy.

At the press conference, Lewis said that nobody has told her anything about what happened to Rollins and that “the city of Jackson needs to step up.”

“What’s going on with this?” she asked after listing a number of recent crimes in the city. “What’s going on? Is it a serial killer, or what?”

“This boy had a job!” Lewis said of her nephew before ending the interview. She would soon come back before the cameras to plead “tell me who killed my nephew... He never did nothin’ to nobody. He was an innocent kid. Why you gotta take his life?”

