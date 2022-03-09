Mississippi House leaders kill postpartum Medicaid extension

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Mississippi House have killed a bill to let mothers to keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed.

Supporters say extending coverage could help reduce Mississippi’s maternal mortality rate, which is much higher than the national rate.

The bill died when the House didn’t bring it up for a vote before a Wednesday deadline.

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he doesn’t want to extend Medicaid coverage.

The executive director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, Cassandra Welchlin, says women could die because of failure to expand the coverage.

