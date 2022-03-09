Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tate County couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in the 400 block of Turner Road. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

