Lumumba seeking emergency ruling against city council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is seeking an emergency declaratory judgment against the city council.

Wednesday, the mayor filed suit against the seven-member body in Hinds County Chancery Court.

At the heart of the matter is the mayor’s emergency declaration over residential garbage collections and what the duties of the mayor and council are in relation to that order.

“Based on the current posture of the issues between the mayor and city council... and the looming deadline for the expiration of the emergency contract, the mayor requests the court immediately determine... the rights and/or legal authority of city council and the mayor with regard to declaring a local emergency concerning the collection of residential solid waste,” the complaint states.

Jackson’s current emergency contract with Waste Management expires on March 31. Prior to issuing a notice to proceed to Richard’s, the city had no contractor in place to continue collections on April 1.

According to a copy of the mayor’s emergency order, the city could face fines of up to $25,000 a day for the failure to “properly collect and dispose of garbage” and other legal action through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Lumumba is asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services.

The suit comes a day after the council voted to end the mayor’s emergency declaration and twice voted down a measure to ratify a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal.

It also comes after the council previously voted to keep the emergency order in place, but amend it to remove references to Richard’s and replacing it with language keeping the current trash contractor in place.

The mayor issued an emergency declaration on Feb. 17. That same day, he awarded a one-year contract to Richard’s to provide residential collections in the capital city.

A week later at a meeting on Feb. 24, the council voted to keep the emergency declaration in place but removed provisions in the order to hire the New Orleans-based company. Instead, the council modified the order to ensure that Waste Management would receive the one-year emergency hauling deal.

The council initially voted to lift the state of emergency but voted to put it back in place after realizing that by lifting it, Richard’s would remain in place.

“It appeared as if the city council intended to either continue the local emergency and substitute its own contractor or vote to terminate the mayor’s declaration,” court documents state.

The mayor argues that under state statute, the council cannot amend an emergency order, but vote it up or down. He also says that the council’s vote had no legal effect until after minutes were approved by the board on March 8.

Attorneys for Lumumba further maintain that under the mayor-council form of the government, the mayor has the authority in most cases to issue states of emergency and that the mayor’s emergency proclamations “may include a plan to combat the disaster may include a plan to combat the disaster.”

“If the mayor’s proclamation includes a(n) intention to enter into a contract with an independent contractor for the purposes of collecting residential solid waste on an emergency basis, then the mayor would need to present the proposed contract to the city council for approval,” the suit states.

However, the council is prohibited from giving orders to any employee or subordinate other than the council member’s personal staff, and can only deal with public works through the mayor.

They go on to state that “if the city council had declared a local emergency regarding the residential solid waste collection, it would have had to enter an order directing the mayor to confer with the public works department to find resources to address the emergency... and would not have had the authority to become directly involved with the negotiations of emergency contracts” pursuant to state statute.

Council President Virgi Lindsay was not immediately available for comment.

