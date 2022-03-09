Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

Jermarcus Kelly
Jermarcus Kelly(JPD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, Jackson police charged 20-year-old Jermarcus Kelly with murdering a 2-year-old girl.

Melanie Henderson’s injuries revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

“It was a senseless, a sickening, and an inconceivable act. Our hearts go out to the family of this young child, and we would like to let the public know that we did bring this young man to justice,” Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown said shortly after the announcement was made of the arrest.

Now Kelly’s attorney, Warren Martin, is disputing Kelly’s involvement.

Martin says there is no forensic evidence to link Kelly to the crime.

The two also question the way JPD conducted the investigation, and claim they did not question any of the other children in the house.

Read Martin’s full statement below:

