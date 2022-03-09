Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, Jackson police charged 20-year-old Jermarcus Kelly with murdering a 2-year-old girl.

Melanie Henderson’s injuries revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

“It was a senseless, a sickening, and an inconceivable act. Our hearts go out to the family of this young child, and we would like to let the public know that we did bring this young man to justice,” Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown said shortly after the announcement was made of the arrest.

Now Kelly’s attorney, Warren Martin, is disputing Kelly’s involvement.

Martin says there is no forensic evidence to link Kelly to the crime.

The two also question the way JPD conducted the investigation, and claim they did not question any of the other children in the house.

Read Martin’s full statement below:

My office has been retained to represent Mr. Jermarcus Kelly relative to a charge of capital murder. While all the facts surrounding this tragic incident have not yet been made public, any rush to judgment is premature. During the period at issue, there were approximately 8 other individuals living in the house with this child. The Jackson Police Department questioned the adults but failed to question the other children who lived at the residence. We have credible evidence to believe that this incident occurred, in part, as a result of the unintended acts of the other unsupervised children. No forensic evidence links Mr. Kelly to any crime. Any loss of life is unfortunate, and to this end, we extend our condolences to the family of this child. However, we plan to aggressively defend this case as Mr. Jermarcus Kelly had nothing to do with this incident.

