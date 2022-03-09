Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson man pleads guilty to murdering 29-year-old in 2017

Jackson Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting of a 29-year-old in 2017.

Larry Simon has been sentenced to serve 29 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the death of Jelontay Hobson.

Hobson was shot and killed Thursday, January 19, 2017, on Rosslyn Avenue near W. Capitol Street. Simon would turn himself in for the crime.

Court records showed that Simon was out of jail from a previous incident which took place two days before Hobson’s death.

