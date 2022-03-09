First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions today, but trending warmer Thursday and Friday with much COLDER conditions Saturday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! Dreary conditions outside, as we move into the afternoon. We are expecting to see a few breaks in the clouds, which will allow us some sunlight today. Our rain chances did move out of the area for this Wednesday. We are looking at Highs today rebounding to the upper 50s low 60s, and Lows Wednesday nightfall to the low 40s.

Warming trend on Thursday and Friday. Friday, our next Cold Front moves in bringing showers and thunderstorms and much colder conditions Saturday.

Thursday, we are seeing a clearing happening through the area. We see mostly sunny conditions, with Highs rebounding back to the low 70s and Lows falling to the low 40s

Friday, we prepare for another Cold Front to move through the area, which brings us a 40% chance of showers with Highs in the low 70s. Lows fall to the low 30s following the Front. We are looking at maybe, some wintry precipitation that could be possible following the Cold Front Saturday morning. Saturday, Highs fall to the mid-40s. Much cooler temperatures for our Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows fall to the mid-20s Saturday night with mostly clear skies.

We are watching our next chance for showers and thunderstorms where we see a chance for some wintry precipitation possible Saturday morning. (WLBT)

Sunday, we see a small rebound of temperatures to the low 60s. Mostly sunny for our Sunday and pleasant outside. Lows fall to the mid-30s Monday, we return to the 70s with our next chance of light rain moving through the area. Lows fall to the upper 40s. We are looking at partly cloudy conditions on our Monday as we get back into the workweek. Tuesday Highs maintain the low 70s

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

