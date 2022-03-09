First Alert Forecast: chilly, drizzly start Wednesday; bright Thursday ahead of weekend changes

WEDNESDAY: We’ll kick off the day with wet streets in the wake of our rain maker exiting the region. Expect clouds to hold firm through the day with temperatures clawing their way back into the 50s to near 60. Shower chances won’t be completely out of the picture – as a few showers may still be able to streak across the region at times. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible by the late afternoon – gradually, skies will clear overnight as lows fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A brief reprieve from the unsettled pattern we’ve dealt with through much of the work week as sunshine moves in Thursday along with a brief bout of high pressure over the region. After starting off in the upper 30s and lower 40s; we’ll rebound through the 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon hours. A few clouds may sneak in overnight as lows fall into the 40s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next round of rain will move in through late Friday ahead of a late Winter blast of cold air. Scattered showers and storms will flare up through the afternoon and evening hours. A rogue strong storm can’t be ruled out south/east of Metro Jackson. Cold air will sink southward and could, briefly, meet up with exiting moisture to yield a rain/snow mix with no impacts north/west of Metro Jackson. Canadian high pressure will push highs down deep into the 40s by Saturday, hard freeze expected with lows in middle 20s overnight to only rebound to the lower 60s by Sunday. We’ll see another warming trend next week – heading back into the 70s for highs with a chance for showers returns late Monday into early Tuesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

