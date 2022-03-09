Fireworks and heated debate during city council vote on Richard’s Disposal emergency contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday brought more debate and discussion on the Jackson mayor’s emergency garbage collection contract.

An order to approve a contract with Richard’s Disposal was again voted down by the council. But not before tensions flared during questioning by the council, leading to the city attorney storming out of the Special Meeting.

“This is not an emergency,” said Ward 4 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

“You have to be kidding me. Do you know how much work I’ve spent on this RFP for you to say that I have publicly wasted time?” responded Jackson City Attorney Tori Martin.

The city’s attorney pounded her fist on the podium and stormed out of council chambers when Ward 4 Councilman Vernon Hartley told colleagues there was no need for an emergency, and it was poor planning and motives. The mayor’s staff then tried to block the media from recording Martin leaving City Hall.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote presented an order to ratify the Richard’s Disposal emergency contract. It was voted down 4-2, with Angelique Lee and Brian Grizzle voting for the measure.

“While the council can put anything on the agenda, the council still does not have liberty to go beyond its power. If that were the case, the council could declare war,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

“He tried to get this contract done with this vendor without the council having a voice,” said Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks. “He has already executed the contract. He has already committed the city to start-up costs. Your bin can not be bigger than 30 gallons”.

The item was voted on twice during the meeting and is being called mostly ceremonial. The council also voted to authorize the mayor to retain legal counsel to determine conflict of interest and scope of representation.

Waste Management has filed a lawsuit against the mayor, alleging he is not negotiating. During that discussion, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked for city paid representation in his lawsuit against the mayor over Lumumba’s bribery claim.

“We’re going to file a suit for slander. You can’t lie on a person,” said Stokes. “You just can’t sit up here because you think you can. You can’t lie. If it’s spoken untruth, it’s slander”.

As it stands, starting April 1, Richard’s Disposal will be providing trash collection for the city.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.