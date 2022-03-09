Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Body found in Battlefield Park

Police surround the body that was found.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police found were called to Battlefield Park on Wednesday morning where a body was found.

Officers were at the park near 9 a.m. where the body was found amid trees at the park, not far from Highway 80.

JPD says a man in his late 40s or early 50s was found dead.

Police say it appears the body had been there since Tuesday night.

