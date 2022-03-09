Authorities search for drugs on campus of Pearl High School

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - School officials at Pearl High School are taking a stand against drugs in what they call a routine training exercise.

Tuesday, Pearl police, along with other local law enforcement agencies, conducted a yearly routine search for drugs on campus.

K-9 units were also seen on campus for training purposes to find any illegal substances.

Officials tell 3 On Your Side the students were aware of the operation and they were safe during the process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.