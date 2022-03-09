Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Authorities search for drugs on campus of Pearl High School

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - School officials at Pearl High School are taking a stand against drugs in what they call a routine training exercise.

Tuesday, Pearl police, along with other local law enforcement agencies, conducted a yearly routine search for drugs on campus.

K-9 units were also seen on campus for training purposes to find any illegal substances.

Officials tell 3 On Your Side the students were aware of the operation and they were safe during the process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Salvador Melende
Madison Police search for man accused in hit-and-run crash
Mother of murder victim believes her daughter was involved in a human trafficking ring in Jackson
Mother of murder victim believes daughter was involved in Jackson human trafficking ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating two deaths in Newton County
Jackson Police Department
‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road

Latest News

Gluckstadt becomes the latest city to opt out of state’s medical marijuana bill
Gluckstadt becomes latest city to opt out of state’s medical marijuana bill
Authorities search for drugs on campus of Pearl High School
Authorities search for drugs on campus of Pearl High School
New jail planned for Jackson would replace ailing Raymond Detention Center, county leaders say
Gluckstadt becomes latest city to opt out of medical marijuana program