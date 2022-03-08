WLBT’s things to know 3/8/22: Ukraine flag sales, human trafficking, election embezzlement, toddler murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ukraine flag sells out at Jackson store as war continues to rage on

As the war intensifies between Ukraine and Russia, the outpouring of support is also increasing for Ukrainian refugees. Mississippi churches, residents and businesses are all finding ways to show solidarity with the war-torn country. The phone has been ringing off the hook over at A Complete Flag Source in Jackson. Customers are calling to order a Ukraine flag to show their support for the country. The flags have also been going fast inside the store. “We are sold out of Ukraine flags. This is the spot where we used to have 4″ x 6″ Ukraine flag and our little cup, it’s completely empty,” said owner, Brenda McIntyre. Read more here.

2. Mother of murder victim believes daughter was involved in Jackson human trafficking ring

A Jackson mother claims her 19-year-old daughter’s death is connected to a human trafficking ring in the metro. She said she didn’t realize it until it was too late. “It was just too late, and I couldn’t rescue her from everywhere,” mother of Priddy Jackson, Shikeera Redmond, said. Priddy Jackson was found dead in Leake County last July after she went missing at the end of May. The man charged in her death, Jamil Smith, was arrested shortly after she was found. But Jackson’s mother, Shikeera Redmond, said that’s not the end of the story. She believes her daughter was being human trafficked. See more here.

3. DA: More arrests coming in Hinds County election embezzlement case

More indictments are coming in the investigation into misspending of Hinds County election funds, so says District Attorney Jody Owens. Monday, Owens discussed the county’s spending practices with the board of supervisors. He said he’s received several complaints from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor regarding contracts and suggested the board set up a new office to ensure county money is properly spent. Read the full story here.

4. ‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson

A man was arrested and charged with the murder of a child in Jackson. Melanie Henderson, 2, was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital Friday. Her injuries revealed she suffered blunt force trauma. She died Monday morning. Police interviewed everyone that was home at the time of the incident and charged 20-year-old Jermarcus Kelly. “It was a senseless, a sickening, and an inconceivable act. Our hearts go out to the family of this young child, and we would like to let the public know that we did bring this young man to justice,” said Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

