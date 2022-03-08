Ukraine flag sells out at Jackson store as war continues to rage on

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the war intensifies between Ukraine and Russia, the outpouring of support is also increasing for Ukrainian refugees.

Mississippi churches, residents and businesses are all finding ways to show solidarity with the war-torn country.

The phone has been ringing off the hook over at A Complete Flag Source in Jackson. Customers are calling to order a Ukraine flag to show their support for the country. The flags have also been going fast inside the store.

“We are sold out of Ukraine flags. This is the spot where we used to have 4″ x 6″ Ukraine flag and our little cup, it’s completely empty,” said owner, Brenda McIntyre.

In fact, the owner says one customer bought more than a dozen flags during a visit to the local business.

“We had a real surge of flags being bought this last week,” said McIntyre. “We have some on order, but what we have in our store is we have some decals... the other flags will come in this coming week.”

The flag rush began at the local business shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Broadmoor Baptist Church is also lending a helping hand. In fact, two of its long-standing mission efforts are in Ukraine. Through these special partnerships, the Madison church has aided hurting families with resources during this conflict.

“Ukraine is a very pivotal nation in a lot of different ways,” said Broadmoor’s Community Impact Pastor Rowland Hall.

Broadmoor’s Community Impact Pastor Rowland Hall has been to Ukraine more than a dozen times over the years. He says the church will continue to support the Ukrainian people as they fight back against Russia.

“Two primary ways that we have encouraged our people and challenge them is through prayer and we have tried to be consistent and continue to update the different ways they can pray, who they can pray for, and what that looks like in a specific manor,” said Hall. “Also, to give financially. As you know here in the United States our economy continues to be challenged, but in a war-torn country, I can’t begin to imagine the challenges that have afforded that have afforded the citizens there.”

