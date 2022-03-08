Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old McComb man with medical condition

Willie Caston, 66
Willie Caston, 66(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a missing man.

MBI issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Willie D. Caston.

He is six feet three inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, March 6, on Old Highway 24 Extension in Pike County.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black beanie hat, and white ankle socks.

Family members say Willie D. Caston suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Caston could be, contact Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-2323.

