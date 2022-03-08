Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that happened Monday.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that happened Monday.

The crash was reported just after 3pm in the area of Kiln Waveland Cutoff and Volga Street.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Morgan Pearl Bennett with serious injuries. Bennett was pronounced dead shortly after.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Bennett was traveling north on Kiln Waveland Cutoff and the driver of the dump truck was headed south. Police say they believe Bennett crossed over into the opposite lane, striking the dump truck. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

