Northwest Jackson Middle School unveils completion of $1.1M in renovations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School District continues making some much needed renovations at several schools.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Northwest Jackson Middle School on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of renovations.

Repairs were made with funding from the $65 million bond passed back in 2018. $1.1 million of that money went toward Northwest Jackson Middle.

Some of the upgrades include a new heating and cooling system, LED lighting and replacing carpet with vinyl floors.

”It was a pleasure to have the carpet removed and receive the tile because we are able to function very good during Spring when students usually have a lot of allergy attacks and they miss a lot of school. So it has actually helped improve attendance,” Head of School Kevin Culver said.

Renovations are also being made at other schools throughout the district.

