Nearly 2 months after Jackson airport evacuation, no new info on those behind bomb threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been almost two months since the entire Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport was evacuated because of a bomb threat, but authorities have yet to release any information about those responsible.

The security threat occurred on January 17 when a man and woman walked inside and told TSA three times that there was a bomb in the building. This caused hundreds, if not thousands, of people to have their flights delayed or cancelled.

On the day it happened, TSA’s Federal Security Director, Kim Jackson, told us that they captured pictures of the suspects and their car, but we still don’t know what their names are or what they look like. Jackson also said that TSA doesn’t have arrest powers so that’s why the suspects were able to make the bomb threat and then leave.

James Thomas was flying home from Phoenix when it happened, telling WLBT from the airplane that pilots were forced to circle the airport several times until getting the all-clear to land.

Seven weeks later, Thomas said it’s frustrating that the suspects are still on the loose.

“With all the planes that diverted and all of the money and the hassles and holdups that happened... you know, I’ve seen JPD chase down people for parking tickets and things like that. So to hold up an entire airport and cause that much of a ruckus, I’m a little surprised that nothing has come of it since,” he said.

Some told us on the day of the incident that the security threat forced them to miss a work conference or a day of school.

While that wasn’t the case for Thomas, he said it still wasn’t how he wanted to end a day of traveling.

“Being on the size plane that I was on, it was an inconvenience being stuck on it any longer than I needed to be and it not going anywhere,” he said.

The airport’s spokesperson said federal authorities are continuing their investigation into what happened that day.

When WLBT reached out to the FBI last week, they told us they can neither confirm nor deny that they’re handling the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.