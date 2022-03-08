Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wet and cooler weather pattern is setting up for the rest of the week. Expect cooler weather tonight with a few showers possible and lows in the 40s. A weather system will bring us rain this week Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 40s to near 50 Tuesday and in the 50s to near 60 Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. Thursday may be the nicest day remaining this week with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Friday into Saturday will be rainy with highs in the 60s Friday, falling into the 30s Friday night and highs Saturday will only be in the 40s. Sunday looks pleasant with sunshine and highs in the 60s. North wind at 10mph tonight and Tuesday. Average high is 67 and the average low is 44 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 6:03pm. Remember to spring forward one hour with the clocks Sunday morning at 2am. Spring officially begins the following Sunday. At this point, we do not anticipate severe storms being an issue for us this week, despite the abnormally large or cool temperature swings expected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.