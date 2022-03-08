Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Miss. State Health Officer to resign

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is stepping down from his position.

His resignation will take effect at the end of July 2022.

Dobbs has served with the state’s health department since 2008 and has been the main voice guiding the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, working closely with Governor Tate Reeves.

“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” Dobbs said in a press release from MSDH. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”

The State Board of Health will discuss plans for an interim State Health Officer at one of its upcoming meetings.

In the meantime, Daniel P. Edney has been named Deputy State Health Officer. He’s served as Chief Medical Officer at MSDH for the past year.

