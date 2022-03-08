Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDAC announces partnership with MSU

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the colors on gas pumps, scales and other devices around the state look different, there’s a reason for that.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is partnering with Mississippi State University in a new promotion, so the new color is maroon!     

It’s part of the initiative to promote universities in the state through the agency’s bureau of regulatory services inspection stickers and Mississippi State is already a big part of the state agency.

”So, we’re honored because of the importance of agriculture in Mississippi,” said Sid Salter with MSU. “The two largest cash crops in this state: poultry and timber.”  

Commissioner Andy Gipson noting how the university puts on and helps host the livestock shows and monitors moisture levels around the state through moisture meters at it’s extension campus in the Delta.  

MSU is the second university to participate in the initiative.

