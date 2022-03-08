Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man wanted for stealing car, evading police

Alvion Martine O’Bannon, 23, is wanted for felony fleeing arrest, disorderly conduct - failure to comply, and receiving stolen property.
Alvion Martine O’Bannon, 23
Alvion Martine O’Bannon, 23(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police need your help to find a man they say stole his girlfriend’s vehicle on Monday, March 7.

Alvion Martine O’Bannon, 23, is wanted for felony fleeing arrest, disorderly conduct - failure to comply, and receiving stolen property.

RPD said a woman called 911 saying she was involved in a domestic incident and during that crime, her boyfriend stole her 2016 Mercedes sedan.

It happened before 3 p.m. Monday near South Wheatley Street and County Line Road.

Police found the vehicle exiting the parking lot of Krispy Kreme on East County Line and within a few minutes attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled west on County Line Road.

The driver of the vehicle resisted the attempts by the officers and fled from the traffic stop in the vehicle while driving in an aggressive manner, police say.

Officers continued to signal to the driver to stop but he ignored all commands and at a point, the officers determined his driving actions were too dangerous and the pursuit ended.

The victim then said she received a phone call from the boyfriend immediately afterward, where she was accused of calling law enforcement to report him.

If you have any information on where O’Bannan could be, call Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 853-2014.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.
Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison
Mother of murder victim believes her daughter was involved in a human trafficking ring in Jackson
Mother of murder victim believes daughter was involved in Jackson human trafficking ring
Jackson Police Department
‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating two deaths in Newton County
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
(L) Meko Lamar | (R) Tyler Hammond
Drag race crash in Oxford kills unborn baby, leaves mother in critical condition
The new floor at Northwest Jackson Middle School
Northwest Jackson Middle School unveils completion of $65M in renovations
Kenneth Stokes
Jackson councilman says he’s preparing to file suit against mayor over bribery allegations
Women’s Business Center at JSU helps fulfill the dream of entrepreneurship