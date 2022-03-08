Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man turns himself in after allegedly stealing girlfriend’s Mercedes in Ridgeland

Alvion Martine O’Bannon, 23, was wanted for felony fleeing arrest, disorderly conduct - failure to comply, and receiving stolen property.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted for stealing a car and evading police on Monday has now turned himself in.

Alvion Martine O’Bannon, 23, was wanted for felony fleeing arrest, disorderly conduct - failure to comply, and receiving stolen property.

RPD said a woman called 911 saying she was involved in a domestic incident and during that crime, her boyfriend stole her 2016 Mercedes sedan.

It happened before 3 p.m. Monday near South Wheatley Street and County Line Road.

Police found the vehicle exiting the parking lot of Krispy Kreme on East County Line and within a few minutes attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled west on County Line Road.

The driver of the vehicle resisted the attempts by the officers and fled from the traffic stop in the vehicle while driving in an aggressive manner, police say.

Officers continued to signal to the driver to stop but he ignored all commands and, at a point, the officers determined his driving actions were too dangerous and the pursuit ended.

The victim then said she received a phone call from the boyfriend immediately afterward, where she was accused of calling law enforcement to report him.

According to Chief of Police John R. Neal, O’Bannon turned himself in “without a lot of law enforcement resources being expended on his capture.”

His bond has been set at $7,500.

