Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting Madison cop, felony evasion

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Jackson man to 25 years behind bars for dragging a Madison police officer while trying to speed away.

Madison County District Attorney’s Office said Tyrone Jerrell Staten, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felony evasion.

The April 2021 crime all started when Officer Bryce McCarra spotted a car associated with a shoplifting incident from the previous day.

The vehicle was stopped at a red light at the corner of Bozeman and Highway 463.

McCarra pulled the vehicle over and saw the driver matched the suspect from video surveillance of the previous day’s shoplifting felony.

He asked the driver to step out of the car, but Staten refused and proceeded to roll up his window.

Officer McCarra reached into the window to try and unlock the door, but Staten continued to roll up the window and sped off.

Officer McCarra’s hand remained trapped inside the vehicle.

Staten increased speed and drove toward I-55, dragging Officer McCarra with him.

As the car approached the I-55 Southbound ramp, Officer Staten broke free and rolled to a stop near Highway 463 and the I-55 southbound ramp.

Staten continued at a high-speed rate on I-55 South until officers in pursuit forced his car off the road around the 106-mile marker.

Combative and still refusing to cooperate, Staten was forcibly removed from his vehicle.

After a brief struggle, officers took Staten into custody. He faces 25 years behind bars, with 10 years suspended.

“We are thankful Officer McCarra didn’t suffer any serious injuries during this incident and was able to return home to his wife and children,” stated District Attorney Bubba Bramlett. “Running from a law enforcement agent puts innocent lives at risk, and if you run, you can expect additional prison time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.