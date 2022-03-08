Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Rainy forecast in store for us today as storms move into the area bringing heavy rainfall!

Much rainfall in the forecast for us today as storms push into the area. Expect roads to be wet for some time. So, be careful on your commute!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon! Much rainfall is moving into the area currently as we have another system bringing a great amount of rain into not only our viewing area but into the state of Mississippi. For today we are looking at a 70% chance of showers with mostly cloudy conditions. We’ve also been recording lightning and some hail as storms push across the area. Highs in the low 50s and Lows falling to the mid-40s tonight.

Much rain is in our forecast, and we will be dealing with rainfall as we go into Wednesday morning!(WLBT)
Storms moving through the area currently bringing much rainfall to the area. Be safe on your commute!

Wednesday, our rain chances begin to taper off somewhat. But we hold on to cloudy conditions and about a 20% chance of showers. Highs on Wednesday rebound to the upper 50s low 60s, and Lows Wednesday night fall to the low 40s. Thursday, we are seeing a clearing happening through the area. We see mostly sunny conditions, with Highs rebounding back to the low 70s and Lows falling to the upper 40s.

Lots of rain in the forecast for our Tuesday. But we are looking to get out of the rain Wednesday going into Thursday. Much warmer Thursday and Friday. Colder on Saturday following our next Cold Front.(WLBT)

Friday, we prepare for another Cold Front to move through the area which brings us a 50% chance of showers with Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows fall to the low 30s following the Front. Saturday, Highs fall to the mid-40s. Much cooler temperatures for our Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows fall to the mid-20s Saturday night with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we see a small rebound of temperatures to the low 60s. Mostly sunny for our Sunday and pleasant outside. Lows fall to the mid-30s. Monday, we return to the 70s

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

