First Alert Forecast: chilly, rainy periods Tuesday; unsettled pattern continues

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: In the wake of the cold front, expect highs to only manage the 50s amid mainly cloudy skies and rain chance returns as another wave of low pressure will resurge the moisture back over the region, kicking up rain chances again through the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll stay soggy overnight with lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll kick off the day with wet streets in the wake of our rain maker exiting the region. Expect clouds to hold firm through the day with temperatures clawing their way back into the 50s and lower 60s. Shower chances won’t be completely out of the picture – as a few showers will still be able to streak across areas south/east of Metro Jackson through the day. Most of the rain will exit by sunset as lows, again, fall back into the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A brief reprieve from our unsettled pattern Thursday will yield highs in the 70s Thursday. Our next round of rain will move in through Friday ahead of a late Winter blast of cold air – knocking highs down deep into the 40s by Saturday, frosty 20s overnight to only rebound near 60° by Sunday. We’ll see another warming trend next week – heading back into the 70s for highs.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

