Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar
Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two 19-year-olds are facing charges after being accused of drag racing and crashing into a vehicle injuring the driver and killing her unborn child.

Oxford police say they responded to a crash early Sunday morning on West Jackson Avenue near McDonald’s.

A silver Chevrolet Camaro struck a maroon Dodge Caravan. The pregnant female driver of the Caravan was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital then flown to Regional One in Memphis and in critical condition. The woman’s unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Camaro, Meko Lamar, and another vehicle driven by Tyler Hammond, both of Como, Mississippi, were drag racing on West Jackson Avenue. Police say Hammond fled the scene after the crash.

Lamar is charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor and drag racing. Hammond is charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.

Lamar is behind bars on a $150,000 bond and Hammond’s is $50,000.

