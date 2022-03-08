Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Drag race crash in Oxford kills unborn baby, leaves mother in critical condition

(L) Meko Lamar | (R) Tyler Hammond
(L) Meko Lamar | (R) Tyler Hammond(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a crash in Oxford, Mississippi, left a pregnant woman in critical condition and her unborn child dead.

It happened early Sunday morning when police responded to a collision on West Jackson Avenue.

There, authorities found that a silver Chevrolet Camaro had struck a maroon Dodge Caravan. The driver of the Caravan had to be extracted from the vehicle by the fire department and was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital in north Mississippi.

Her unborn child was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was then flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where she remains in critical condition.

Meko Lamar, 19, was taken to Baptist with moderate injuries and was released Tuesday.

Through their investigation, police learned that Lamar and Tyler Hammond, also 19 and driving a separate vehicle, were drag racing when the wreck occurred.

Hammond left the scene, but has been captured and charged with felony fleeing and drag racing. Lamar has been charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor and drag racing.

Both teens were taken before a judge for their initial bond hearing where Lamar was issued a $150,000 bond and Hammond was issued a $50,000 bond.

