DA: More arrests coming in Hinds County election embezzlement case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More indictments are coming in the investigation into misspending of Hinds County election funds, so says District Attorney Jody Owens.

Monday, Owens discussed the county’s spending practices with the board of supervisors.

He said he’s received several complaints from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor regarding contracts and suggested the board set up a new office to ensure county money is properly spent.

Owens spoke with the board members just days after Hinds County District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson and two others were arrested on charges related to misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in election grant money, as well as thousands of dollars more in taxpayer funds.

The county received approximately $1.7 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, in part, to keep voters safe at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the investigation revealed companies received money for work that was never done, while other companies were formed just days before receiving lucrative contracts.

“As good stewards of the money of Hinds County, and as the businessmen you are, I think it’s appropriate to just kind of put some things in places, to the extent we can, to eliminate the fraud in government,” he said. “One of the suggestions I want to make to the board is to create a compliance division, of some sort, to determine that the work is actually being completed and done. Maybe before and after pictures.”

“Additionally, the board needs to research the histories of companies to ensure that they have the capacity to do the work. We certainly don’t want to stop minority companies from having the ability to do work in Hinds County. But we should certainly look at companies that are formed just days before getting the contract,” Owens said.

“That’s generally a red flag. We’re continuing to see that when the money’s being spent.”

Click here to watch Owens’ full presentation.

Several contracts awarded by the election commission in 2020 were to companies formed only a short time before they were hired. Innovative Concepts 50 LLC, for instance, received $149,000 in CTCL-funded contracts, including $62,000 to provide meals to poll workers on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

However, a WLBT investigation revealed the corporation was not formed until October 7, 2020.

The county also hired firms for work outside their scope of service. The Clinton-based Agopee Group II, for instance, allegedly received contracts to perform cleaning services, COVID-19 testing, and voting machines audits, despite being registered as a “motion picture and video production company” with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Cedric Cornelius, the owner of Apogee Group II, is facing 24 felony charges and must repay more than $200,000 to the state, according to a news release from Auditor Shad White.

Similar circumstances surround New Beginnings LLC, which was said to have received taxpayer money to provide cleaning services and training luncheons, despite being a beauty supply shop. The owner, Sudie Jones-Teague, also was arrested and is facing 10 felony counts.

Commissioners could not remember attending any training luncheons when asked.

“I think what we’re seeing from our perspective is to evade the bidding process, a lot of people are putting bids under a certain amount. And that’s the most egregious level of stealing from the county that we’re seeing - that work is not being done,” Owens said. “In good faith, department heads like myself and the board might sign off on the work, but the work was never done.”

The district attorney also discussed over-inflated contracts. “I don’t think we have a system in place to check unless someone looks at that,” he said. “And we have had that type of expenditure where people are being paid 20-times the rate of something to get done.”

Owens did not say whether spending practices mentioned extended beyond the election commission. He could not be reached for a follow-up comment after the meeting.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones agrees that the county needs to “tighten up” on its spending practices and said he hopes to bring a plan on how to address the problem to the board later this month.

Part of the plan could include all invoices again coming through his office before they’re paid. Also, he said vendors could be required to submit before and after pictures for contracts on things like cleaning buildings.

“We will have the process ready (for review) for the next meeting,” he said. “We are going to tighten up on that.”

Johnson, Cornelius, and Jones-Teague are expected to be arraigned before Hinds County Special Circuit Judge Jess Dickinson Tuesday.

Johnson is facing 26 felony counts, according to court records.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.