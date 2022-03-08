D Newman Road bridge closes 60 days for total bridge replacement

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If your commute includes the D Newman Road bridge in Hinds County, expect to find alternate routes beginning Tuesday, March 8.

Hinds County’s Public Works Department announced the bridge will be closed for the next 60 days for a total bridge replacement.

The D Newman Road bridge carries traffic over Five Mile Creek, near Highway 18 and Tom Collins Road.

