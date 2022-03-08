Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 restrictions end, visitors allowed inside Madison Co. Schools

(PxHere)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Madison County School Board voted to return to “pre-pandemic operations,” as outlined in an open letter by the district’s top educator.

Superintendent Charlotte Seals said the board voted Monday to end COVID-19 restrictions.

“With this return to standard operations, visitors once again will be allowed at schools for lunch, programs, and activities as they were before the pandemic,” the letter read. “Quarantine will no longer be required following exposure to COVID-19, but excused absences will continue for students who voluntarily choose to quarantine. Face coverings will no longer be required on buses.”

Anyone is invited to continue mask-wearing if they chose and students are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick.

The district said it will continue to notify parents and guardians if a positive COVID-19 case is identified in their child’s classroom, group, or team.

See the full letter here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison.
Manhunt underway for man who fled during a traffic stop in Madison
Mother of murder victim believes her daughter was involved in a human trafficking ring in Jackson
Mother of murder victim believes daughter was involved in Jackson human trafficking ring
Jackson Police Department
‘Inconceivable Act’: Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Jackson
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating two deaths in Newton County
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
(L) Meko Lamar | (R) Tyler Hammond
Drag race crash in Oxford kills unborn baby, leaves mother in critical condition
The new floor at Northwest Jackson Middle School
Northwest Jackson Middle School unveils completion of $65M in renovations
Kenneth Stokes
Jackson councilman says he’s preparing to file suit against mayor over bribery allegations
Women’s Business Center at JSU helps fulfill the dream of entrepreneurship