COVID-19 restrictions end, visitors allowed inside Madison Co. Schools

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Madison County School Board voted to return to “pre-pandemic operations,” as outlined in an open letter by the district’s top educator.

Superintendent Charlotte Seals said the board voted Monday to end COVID-19 restrictions.

“With this return to standard operations, visitors once again will be allowed at schools for lunch, programs, and activities as they were before the pandemic,” the letter read. “Quarantine will no longer be required following exposure to COVID-19, but excused absences will continue for students who voluntarily choose to quarantine. Face coverings will no longer be required on buses.”

Anyone is invited to continue mask-wearing if they chose and students are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick.

The district said it will continue to notify parents and guardians if a positive COVID-19 case is identified in their child’s classroom, group, or team.

