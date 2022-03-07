Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting near Tucker road

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to Tucker Road in Bolton, Miss. in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Once at the scene, deputies found that 20-year-old Kaniya Jones had been shot in the head once.

Jones was taken to University Medical Center Hospital, and her condition is unknown.

Officials say that Jones was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of her home at the time of the shooting.

The home was also shot into multiple times while Jones’ mother and a small child were inside.

Jones’ mother and the small child were not injured.

There are no known suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Hinds County Sheriff Office at 601-974-2900 0r 601-351-1521.

